Seventeen, TWICE, BTS, and TVXQ rank on Oricon's Year-End Sales Ranking for 2019

Some of K-pop's top artists ranked on Oricon's Year-End Sales Ranking for 2019 in Japan.

On December 23, Oricon released its Annual Year-End Sales Report for various categories.

In the category for annual album ranking (top 25), BTS ranked 5th with 'Map of the Soul: Persona' which was released on April 12, 2019 and sold 338,540 copies in Japan. TWICE placed 6th with '#TWICE2' which was released on March 6, 2019, and sold 308,699. TWICE also ranked 23rd on the list as their album '&TWICE' which was released on November 20, 2019, sold 159,215 copies. Seventeen also had two albums on the list 'An Ode: Seventeen Vol.3' with 197,120 copies sold which ranked 14th and 'You Made My Dawn: 6th Mini Album' with 171,623 copies sold which ranked 20th. Industry veterans TVXQ placed 18th on the list with 'XV' which sold 184,201 copies.

For the annual singles album ranking (top 25), BTS ranked 6th with "Lights/Boy With Luv" which sold 765,997 copies. TWICE ranked 17th with "Breakthrough" selling 324,769 copies and also 19th with "HAPPY HAPPY" selling 314,200 copies. Seventeen ranked 25th with "Happy Ending" selling 276,847 copies.

In terms of total annual sales, TWICE ranked 4th with 5,196,000,000 Yen ($47.5 million) sales in Japan in 2019 and BTS ranked 5th with 5,185,000,000 Yen ($47.4 million) sales in Japan in 2019.

Seventeen ranked number one on Oricon's annual singles ranking list from independent labels with "Happy Ending".

Congratulations to everyone on the list!