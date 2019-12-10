No anomaly found in the late Sulli's autopsy results

According to an exclusive report on December 10, a representative from the Gyeonggi Sungnam District Police Office spoke with media outlet 'NewDaily', revealing that the late singer/actress Sulli's full autopsy results were released some time last week.

The representative stated that the autopsy showed no signs of anomaly, including no trace of harmful drug substance or toxic substance consumption. Police will be bringing the late Sulli's case to a complete close soon, noting the full results of the autopsy.

According to the representative, the late star's time of passing was suspected as "Within a few hours of midnight before the case was reported the following morning." She was discovered by her manager and the case was reported back on October 14 at approximately 3:20 PM KST.



Rest in peace, Sulli.