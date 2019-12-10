15

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

No anomaly found in the late Sulli's autopsy results

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on December 10, a representative from the Gyeonggi Sungnam District Police Office spoke with media outlet 'NewDaily', revealing that the late singer/actress Sulli's full autopsy results were released some time last week. 

The representative stated that the autopsy showed no signs of anomaly, including no trace of harmful drug substance or toxic substance consumption. Police will be bringing the late Sulli's case to a complete close soon, noting the full results of the autopsy. 

According to the representative, the late star's time of passing was suspected as "Within a few hours of midnight before the case was reported the following morning." She was discovered by her manager and the case was reported back on October 14 at approximately 3:20 PM KST. 

Rest in peace, Sulli. 

  1. Sulli
14 17,567 Share 83% Upvoted

3

ruben489 pts 53 minutes ago 3
53 minutes ago

so that means she cut herself or hanged...damn...it's just so sad such a good person took her life :( RIP sulli, i still hear goblin and think "wow she was trying to change the world but after all she couldnt with the pressure"

Share

3 more replies

1

libig248 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

This makes it even sadder. A great number of suicide victims kill them self under the influence. This simply goes to show how desperate she was to die :(

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND