1

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Minzy takes to SNS to express frustration over her Music Works contract, intends to appeal court decision

AKP STAFF

On December 4, Minzy took to her Instagram to express frustration over the recent news involving her legal dispute with her label, Music Works

She wrote, "It seems that I will have to begin a new legal dispute with my company, a long and arduous one. At the time of the contract's signing, I was promised at least 4 albums within a year as well as full support toward my promotions, but in the past 4 years I've only promoted one album, and they've barely supported me in any activities. I've never once laid eyes on documentation of earnings, and they have not paid me a single penny."

Minzy continued, "To me, the most important thing is to continue my career as a singer, not the money. Which is why I wanted to come to some sort of settlement with the company through a nullification request, or for the matter to come to an end as soon as possible through the court's mediation; however, it did not work out that way and so I have no choice but to file a lawsuit and unveil the truth through legal procedures. I will fight through this for my fans who are always supporting me and cheering me on. I promise to show you an honest and earnest individual, whether on stage or off stage."

Meanwhile, Minzy signed on as a solo artist under Music Works in April of 2016, after departing from YG Entertainment

View this post on Instagram

소속사와 짧지않은 법적 공방을 새로 시작해야 할 것 같습니다. 계약당시 소속사는 저에게 연 4회 이상의 앨범을 약속하며 최대한 지원하겠다고 약속했지만, 지난 4년간 앨범은 1개 뿐이고, 활동도 거의 지원해주지 않았습니다. 정산서는 한 차례도 보여준 적이 없고, 수익금은 1원도 배분하지 않았습니다. 저는 돈 보다는 가수로서 활동을 이어가는 게 무엇보다 중요합니다. 그래서 계약해지를 위해 소속사와 합의하거나 가처분을 통해서라도 신속히 마무리하길 원했지만 여의치가 않아, 이제는 소송을 통해 진실을 가릴 수밖에 없게 되었습니다. 항상 지지하고 응원해주시는 팬들을 위해서라도 의연하게 대처하고 이겨 나가겠습니다. 무대 위에서든 밖에서든 늘 성실하고 당당한 모습은 변함없이 보여드릴 것을 약속합니다.

A post shared by MINZY (@_minzy_mz) on

  1. Minzy
0 1,398 Share 50% Upvoted
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel posts alarming messages in his fan cafe
9 hours ago   168   113,932
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
5 days ago   139   25,172

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND