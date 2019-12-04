Minzy takes to SNS to express frustration over her Music Works contract, intends to appeal court decision

On December 4, Minzy took to her Instagram to express frustration over the recent news involving her legal dispute with her label, Music Works.

She wrote, "It seems that I will have to begin a new legal dispute with my company, a long and arduous one. At the time of the contract's signing, I was promised at least 4 albums within a year as well as full support toward my promotions, but in the past 4 years I've only promoted one album, and they've barely supported me in any activities. I've never once laid eyes on documentation of earnings, and they have not paid me a single penny."

Minzy continued, "To me, the most important thing is to continue my career as a singer, not the money. Which is why I wanted to come to some sort of settlement with the company through a nullification request, or for the matter to come to an end as soon as possible through the court's mediation; however, it did not work out that way and so I have no choice but to file a lawsuit and unveil the truth through legal procedures. I will fight through this for my fans who are always supporting me and cheering me on. I promise to show you an honest and earnest individual, whether on stage or off stage."

Meanwhile, Minzy signed on as a solo artist under Music Works in April of 2016, after departing from YG Entertainment.