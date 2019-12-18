F.T. Island's Minhwan opens up about fears concerning mandatory military enlistment

F.T. Island's Minhwan opened up about his fears concerning his mandatory military enlistment on 'Mr. House Husband'.



On the December 18th episode, Minhwan met up with Sleepy to discuss his concerns and revealed he was anxious because of his mandatory military enlistment as well as his son and pregnant wife Yulhee. Minhwan said with a dark face, "I think that as soon as my twin babies are born, I'll have to enlist for the military. The later I go, the more the F.T. Island comeback is pushed back as well."



Minhwan's mother also commented, "Everyone else will be fine, but it's a shame that Yulhee has to wait without you. It's not a shame that you yourself have to go to the military."

