Lee Dong Wook talks about the 'Produce X 101' controversy

Lee Dong Wook answered questions about 'Produce X 101'.

He was the MC for the latest season, and he had been well-loved by fans for taking such good care of the trainees. During the press conference for his talk show, he was asked about the current 'Produce X 101' situation. He answered, "There are a lot of controversies and the situation is not great, but I can't quit what I'm doing. I still talk to the trainees. I'm very sad that it's come to this."

It's good to hear that he's still keeping in contact with the trainees,

