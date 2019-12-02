8

Lee Dong Wook talks about the 'Produce X 101' controversy

Lee Dong Wook answered questions about 'Produce X 101'.

He was the MC for the latest season, and he had been well-loved by fans for taking such good care of the trainees. During the press conference for his talk show, he was asked about the current 'Produce X 101' situation. He answered, "There are a lot of controversies and the situation is not great, but I can't quit what I'm doing. I still talk to the trainees. I'm very sad that it's come to this."

It's good to hear that he's still keeping in contact with the trainees,

turtle125642 pts
12 minutes ago

It must be really upsetting for him, seeing that he grew really close to the trainees and now seeing their paths to their dreams becoming even more difficult, just because their higher ups are greedy 😔

