EXO to be on 'Workman' as Jang Sung Kyu will be their manager for one day

EXO will be on 'Workman'.

According to Star News, Jang Sung Kyu will be becoming their 1-day manager through 'Workman'. The episode with EXO will be released sometime this month. 'Workman' is a show where Jang Sung Kyu tries out various jobs. In the latest episode on November 29th, he was a part-timer at a gas station.

He actually met EXO during his part-time job, where Suho told him that all the EXO members watch 'Workman'. He then promised that Jang Sung Kyu could be their manager for a day - and it looks like it will actually be happening!

Keep your eyes out for the episode.