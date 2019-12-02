EXO to be on 'Workman' as Jang Sung Kyu will be their manager for one day

4

EXO will be on 'Workman'.

According to Star NewsJang Sung Kyu will be becoming their 1-day manager through 'Workman'. The episode with EXO will be released sometime this month. 'Workman' is a show where Jang Sung Kyu tries out various jobs. In the latest episode on November 29th, he was a part-timer at a gas station.

He actually met EXO during his part-time job, where Suho told him that all the EXO members watch 'Workman'. He then promised that Jang Sung Kyu could be their manager for a day - and it looks like it will actually be happening!

Keep your eyes out for the episode.

  1. EXO
  2. JANG SUNG KYU
DG2523
5 seconds ago

Junmyeon is the best. Everyone say thank you Suho. ❤️

inspiexol
8 minutes ago

So we get more exo content, wowwwww👏🏼👏🏼😍😍😍

Share

