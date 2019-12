LABOUM will be returning with a special winter single this December 21 at 6 PM KST!

"Journey To Atlantis (Winter ++)" will be a winter remix version of LABOUM's "Journey To Atlantis", originally released in April of 2016 and coined by fans as one of LABOUM's best hits to date.

This will mark the girl group's first music release after approximately 3 months, after promotions for their 1st full album 'Two of Us'.