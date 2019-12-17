'Parasite' actress Jo Yeo Jung's side confirms she'll be attending the '2020 Golden Globe Awards' in LA

On December 18, a representative from actress Jo Yeo Jung's side told media outlets, "It's true that actress Jo Yeo Jung will be attending the '77th Golden Globe Awards', taking place on January 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. She is currently in the midst of filming her drama series and so it will be a tight schedule, but she plans on making as much time as possible in order to attend."

As many of you know, actress Jo Yeo Jung recently played a key female lead role in director Bong Joon Ho's hit film 'Parasite', which was nominated for the 'Director's Award', 'Best Script Award', and 'Best International Film Award' at the 'Golden Globes'. The film is the first ever Korean film to be nominated at the 'Golden Globe Awards'.

Meanwhile, Jo Yeo Jung is currently appearing as the female lead of a new KBS2 Wed-Thurs mystery drama series, 'Woman of 9.9 Billion'.

