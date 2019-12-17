25

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shares about her newfound hobby taking art classes for 'Harper's Bazaar'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be greeting readers on the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar' for her second time ever, for the magazine's upcoming January 2020 issue!

While this is Jisoo's second time on the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar', it marks her first cover pictorial as a 'Dior' ambassador in Korea. After her lovely pictorial, Jisoo shared with fans what she's been up to lately, starting with, "After wrapping up our tour, I've found some peace while enjoying time to myself. When I'm alone I sleep a lot, but it's entertaining since I always have dreams when I fall asleep." 

Next, Jisoo discussed her newfound hobby! "I've been wanting to start learning something, and it ended up being art. When I was younger, my dream was to become an artist, but all of a sudden I was thinking to myself, 'Why can't I draw?'. Now, I'm head over heels for painting. It's so charming how much the mood of the piece changes depending on whether or not you mix a drop of water," she commented. 

You can find more of Jisoo's cover pictorial photos and interview in the January 2020 edition of 'Harper's Bazaar', set for release this December 20. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jisoo
2 2,437 Share 81% Upvoted

0

yasitsjisoo11 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

The way she made my morning so beautiful as her, I love her so much!

Share

0

Coldflower112 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Wow she’s so gorgeous😭😍😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND