BLACKPINK's Jisoo shares about her newfound hobby taking art classes for 'Harper's Bazaar'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be greeting readers on the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar' for her second time ever, for the magazine's upcoming January 2020 issue!

While this is Jisoo's second time on the cover of 'Harper's Bazaar', it marks her first cover pictorial as a 'Dior' ambassador in Korea. After her lovely pictorial, Jisoo shared with fans what she's been up to lately, starting with, "After wrapping up our tour, I've found some peace while enjoying time to myself. When I'm alone I sleep a lot, but it's entertaining since I always have dreams when I fall asleep."

Next, Jisoo discussed her newfound hobby! "I've been wanting to start learning something, and it ended up being art. When I was younger, my dream was to become an artist, but all of a sudden I was thinking to myself, 'Why can't I draw?'. Now, I'm head over heels for painting. It's so charming how much the mood of the piece changes depending on whether or not you mix a drop of water," she commented.

You can find more of Jisoo's cover pictorial photos and interview in the January 2020 edition of 'Harper's Bazaar', set for release this December 20.