9

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Krystal shares funny photos from shoot with sister Jessica

AKP STAFF

Krystal shared a set of funny photos from a recent shoot with her sister Jessica.

On December 13, Krystal made the post below on Instagram with the message, "The wind... Sigh." As you can see in the photos below, the two beautiful siblings look gorgeous despite strong winds messing with their hair. 

Jessica later responded with a facepalm emoji, while CNBLUE's Minhyuk commented, "Hehehe."

Take a look at the photos of Jessica and Krystal below.  


View this post on Instagram

바람.. 휴

A post shared by KRYSTAL (@vousmevoyez) on

  1. f(x)
  2. Krystal
  3. Jessica
0 1,552 Share 69% Upvoted
LOONA
LOONA float in midair in '#1' teaser video
37 minutes ago   2   719
San E
Fans love San E's new look with high heels
22 hours ago   12   11,118

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND