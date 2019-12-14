Krystal shares funny photos from shoot with sister Jessica

Krystal shared a set of funny photos from a recent shoot with her sister Jessica.



On December 13, Krystal made the post below on Instagram with the message, "The wind... Sigh." As you can see in the photos below, the two beautiful siblings look gorgeous despite strong winds messing with their hair.



Jessica later responded with a facepalm emoji, while CNBLUE's Minhyuk commented, "Hehehe."



Take a look at the photos of Jessica and Krystal below.





