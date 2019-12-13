'I Live Alone' cast members reveal 2020 calendar

MBC's 'I Live Alone' has revealed a preview of the cast members' 2020 calendar.



On December 13, 'I Live Alone' revealed a preview of the next year's calendar featuring the 'Rainbow Crew' members on their various adventures. The scenes featured in the calendar are from episodes that were especially loved by viewers.



The calendar will feature the episodes 'Park Na Rae's Temple Stay', 'Fools' Friendship Vacation', 'Ultrio in Hong Kong', 'Rainbow Exercise Group', 'Sung Hoon's Singapore Photo Shoot', 'Si Uhn's New Housewarming Party', and '35 Women Secret Party'.



All profits made from the calendar sale will go to charities. What do you think of the preview below?