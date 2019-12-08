Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, & Kim Jung Hyun are all elegance in main poster for 'Crash Landing On You'

The main cast poster tvN's newest romantic comedy series 'Crash Landing On You' has just landed!

Starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun as the main cast, 'Crash Landing On You' tells the love story of a luxurious chaebol heiress named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) and a North Korean military officer named Lee Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), after Yoon Se Ri accidentally crosses borders and lands in North Korean territory due to a paragliding mishap.

In their latest drama poster below, Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun come together to define elegance in their sleek designer styles as well as in their charismatic expressions, each character full of expression in their own way.

You can look forward to the laughs and the romance when tvN's 'Crash Landing On You' premieres this December 14 at 9 PM KST!

