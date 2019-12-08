EXID's Solji sits down for a cafe date with her look-alike, actor Lim Won Hee on 'My Little Old Boy'

On the December 8 broadcast of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy', actor Lim Won Hee met up with his well-known(?) look-alike, EXID's Solji!

The two stars enjoyed a quaint cafe date, where Lim Won Hee, brought up the topic of their history as look-alikes. He said, "I'm surprised that there are so many female stars who are considered my 'look-alikes'. There was a time when people said that actress Shin Se Kyung was my look-ailke, but then you covered that up [by becoming the more popular 'look-alike']."

Solji jokingly responded to this with, "Shin Se Kyung should thank me." Curious, Lim Won Hee then asked Solji if she had any nicknames. Solji confessed, "I got the nickname 'Lim Won Hee' as I was growing up," making viewers laugh! She even said, "Nowadays, when my mother sees sunbaenim on TV, she says, 'Your brother is on TV'."

On a whim, Lim Won Hee and Solji even tried out the camera app which allows people to switch faces. Afterward, the two stars couldn't deny the striking similarities with the results, as if a father and a daughter had tried the app!

Meanwhile, SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' airs every Sunday nights at 9:05 PM KST.