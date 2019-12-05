9

Ha Sung Woon leaves short, reassuring message via his fan cafe in light of 'Produce 101' vote rigging controversy

On December 6, shortly after prosecutors reported that vote rigging took place during Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 in determining the final members of boy group Wanna One, solo artist/Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon took to his official fan cafe to leave a short message. 

In his post, titled, "Just in case", he shared, "I came because I thought that some of you would be worrying. Please don't worry, whatever the case." 

Meanwhile, according to prosecution reports, the staff of Mnet's 'Produce' series manipulated the final results for all seasons by switching up the vote results and rankings during season 1, switching the text message votes of two trainees during season 2, and pre-determining all of the winners of seasons 3 and 4.

rmt280
2 minutes ago

11-1=0

popcol0
3 minutes ago

facts:

1. the title is such a clickbait. it makes people think that he's the rigged member when this is literally clearing him out of suspicion

2. FANCAFE POSTS are prohibited to be shared in public.

3. This whole post is taken out of context. He didn't directly say what it's about, sure you can speculate things but really- posting an UNCONFIRMED NEWS TO THE PUBLIC? KNOWING HOW BIG YOUR INFLUENCE IS?

