'34th Golden Disc Awards' reveals full list of nominees + opens 'Popularity Awards' voting

On December 6, the '34th Annual Golden Disc Awards' unveiled a full list of nominees in both digital music and physical album sales, as well as the full list of 'Rookie Award' nominees via its official website!

A total of 30 artists have been selected as nominees for various 'Bonsang' categories in the digital music awards, and in the physical album sales awards. A total of 11 artists have been selected as nominees for the 'Rookie Award'.

The 30 nominees selected as candidates for 'Bonsang' in digital music awards are: Davichi, MAMAMOO, BTS, Ben, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, Song Haye, Akdong Musician, N.Flying, MC The Max, Woody, Yoongun, Lee So Ra, Jannabi, Jang Bum Joon, Jang Hye Jin x Yoon Min Soo, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Kim Chung Ha, EXO's Chen, Kassy, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Haeun, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, Hwang In Wook, BLACKPINK, EXO, ITZY, TWICE, and WINNER.

The 30 nominees selected as candidates for 'Bonsang' in physical album sales awards are: Kim Jae Hwan, NU'EST, NU'EST W, The Boyz, TVXQ, Red Velvet, MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, BTS, EXO's Baekhyun, Seventeen, EXO-SC, Super Junior, ASTRO, GFriend, TVXQ's Yunho, EXO's Chen, SHINee's Taemin, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Hwang Chi Yeol, AB6IX, ATEEZ, GOT7, IZ*ONE, Jus2, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, TWICE, and WINNER.

The 11 'Rookie Award' nominees are: Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, Park Ji Hoon, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Haeun, AB6IX, ATEEZ, CIX, HYNN, ITZY, and X1.

As of December 6 at 11 AM KST, fans can now cast their votes for the 'Popularity Award', which is 100% determined by online votes. Voting takes place from now until December 27 at 11:59 PM KST, via TikTok. Voting for the 'Fan's Choice K-Pop Star' award takes place via Chinese music streaming platforms.

Finally, the '34th Golden Disc Awards' takes place from January 4-5 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.



