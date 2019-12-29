Check out all the winners of the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'!

On December 29, the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards' took place at Sangam-dong to celebrate the year's best comedians and celebrity entertainers on MBC. For this year, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa made her MC debut by hosting the ceremony with P.O and Jun Hyun Moo!



▲ Daesang (Grand Prize) - Park Na Rae ('I Live Alone', 'Where Is My Home')

▲ Variety Program - 'I Live Alone'



▲ Top Excellence Award (Variety) Male - Yang Se Hyung ('Point of Omniscient Interference', 'Where Is My Home', 'Love Me Actually')



▲ Top Excellence Award (Variety) Female - Song Eun Yi ('Point of Omniscient Interference')



▲ Top Excellence Award (Music/Talk-show) Male - No Hong Chul ('Where Is My Home', 'Funding Together')



▲ Top Excellence Award (Music/Talk-show) Female - Kim Sook ('Where Is My Home')



▲ Top Excellence Award (Radio) - Yang Hee Eun ('Female Generation: This Is Yang Hee Eun and Seo Kyung Suk')







▲ Excellence Award (Variety) Male - Yoo Byung Jae ('Those Who Cross The Line Returns', 'Point of Omniscient Interference'), Sung Hoon ('I Live Alone')







▲ Excellence Award (Variety) Female - Hwa Sa ('I Live Alone')







▲ Excellence Award (Music/Talk-show) Male - Jo Se Ho ('Unnie's Salon', 'Hangout With Yoo')







▲ Excellence Award (Music/Talk-show) Female - Ahn Young Mi ('Radio Star')







▲ Excellence Award (Radio) - Sandeul ('Starry Night'), OKDAL ('Blue Night')





▲ Best Couple Award - Gian 84 & Henry ('I Live Alone')

▲ Entertainer of the Year - Lee Young Ja, Yoo Jae Suk, Park Na Rae, Kim Gu Ra, Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Sung Joo

▲ Writer of the Year - Jung Da Woon ('Where Is My Home')

▲ Popularity Award - Kim Byung Hyun, Seo Jang Hoon, Ahn Jung Hwan ('Broadcasting On Your Side')

▲ Honorary Award - Kim Hyun Chul, Yoo Young Suk, Yoon Sang ('King of Masked Singer')

▲ Multi-Entertainer Award - Yoo Joon Sang ('Funding Together'), Han Hye Yeon ('I Live Alone', 'Unnie's Salon')

▲ Global Trend Award - 'King of Masked Singer'

▲ Special Award (Variety) - Seol Min Seok ('Those Who Cross The Line Returns')

▲ Special Award (Music/Talk-show) - Park Hyun Woo, Jeong Kyung Chun, Lee Geon Woo ('Hangout With Yoo')

▲ Best Teamwork Award - Lee Si Eon & Gian 84 & Henry & Sung Hoon ('I Live Alone')

▲ Best Entertainer - Jang Do Yeon ('Funding Together', 'Love Actually')

▲ Rookie Award Male - Yoo San Seul ('Hangout With Yoo'), Jang Sung Kyu ('My Little Television V2', 'Point of Omniscient Interference')

▲ Rookie Award Female - Hong Hyun Hee ('Unnie's Salon', 'Point of Omniscient Interference')

▲ Rookie Award Radio - Kim Eana ('Kim Eana's Night Letter'), Jang Sung Kyu ('Good Morning FM')





Congratulations to all the winners!



