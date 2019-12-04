EXO's Kai says he was more nervous appearing on 'Radio Star' than 'The Ellen Show'









EXO's Kai shared his experience appearing on 'The Ellen Show' while appearing on the December 4th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star'.

Kai, who appeared on 'The Ellen Show' during the time he was promoting as SuperM, said that 'The Ellen Show' was rather boring. He said he was more nervous coming to 'Radio Star' than he was for 'The Ellen Show'. He stated: "because it was my first time on that show, I rehearsed some of the answers and even looked up questions I felt like she would ask us.” However, Kai expressed his disappointment when Ellen only asked them generic questions.

Baekhyun also added: "The reason why the interview felt so boring was likely because it was only 10 minutes long.”

EXO released their 6th album 'OBSESSION' last month on the 27th and are actively promoting it.