SuperM bring world premiere of 'Jopping' on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

AKP STAFF

SuperM brought the world premiere of their debut track "Jopping" on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

On October 9, 'The Ellen Show' revealed SuperM's performance of "Jopping" on 'EllenTube', and fans also got to see the members teach host Ellen DeGeneres what their song title means. 

In other news, SuperM made their official unit debut with their 1st mini album 'SuperM' last week. Watch their "Jopping" MV here if you missed it, and check them out on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' below!

