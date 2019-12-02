Park Bo Gum to return as MC for the 2019 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'

Park Bo Gum will be hosting the 2019 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' for a third year!
The announcement was made by Mnet on December 2 KST. The actor previously hosted the award show in 2017 and 2018 as well.
The concept for this year's award show will be 'The Next Dimension: Music,' and the event will be held on December 4 at Nagoya Dome in Japan. The red carpet event will begin at 4 PM local time with the award ceremony beginning at 6 PM. Fans will be able to check out the event both on Mnet and Mnet's official YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, this year's line-up includes J.Y. Park, BTS, Kim Chung Ha, Seventeen, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, TWICE, GOT7, Dua Lipa, ITZY, TXT, WayV, and ONEUS.
