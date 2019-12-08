Check out voting candidates for rookie girl group Rocket Punch's official fanclub name!

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch has launched voting to decide on their official fan club name!

Fans can cast their votes for Rocket Punch's official fan club name from a total of 6 candidates, between December 7-10. The candidates are:

Rocketeer: Fans who love Rocket Punch can come on board the rocket.

Launcher: Just like a rocket or a missile cannot take off without the use of a launcher, Rocket Punch cannot throw their punch at the music industry without their fans.

Rockey: Rocket + lucky, meaning fans will bring Rocket Punch luck.

Ketchy: Taking parts of Rocket Punch's spelling from both the Korean and English versions of their name, while also simultaneously having the same meaning as 'catchy' or to 'capture the hearts of'.

gLove: Fans will protect Rocket Punch by becoming their punching gloves, and that Rocket Punch cannot throw a punch without their fans, gLoves.

Rocket-dan: Sort for "Rocket Punch sarang-dan" or a club for people who love Rocket Punch.

Keep an eye out for Rocket Punch's official fanclub name announcement, coming soon! Which one is your favorite so far?