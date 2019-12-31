6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

ATEEZ call for 'Action To Answer' in villainous group teaser image for epilogue album comeback

Rookie boy group ATEEZ is calling for 'Action To Answer', as they take fans back to their "HALA HALA" era in their newest concept teaser photo.

From the members' individual concept photos released earlier this week, ATEEZ heavily hinted at the return of their "Say My Name" and "HALA HALA" alter egos with their upcoming epilogue album, 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'. Fans will be able to see ATEEZ uncover the mystery behind this epilogue album's relation to their previous albums, when 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' drops this January 6 at 6 PM KST. 

Look out for more of ATEEZ's comeback teasers, coming soon. 

That's my Kings. Worldwide domination coming!!!

