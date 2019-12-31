B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon & Song Yoo Bin chase after each other in first trailer for 'My Angel'

Rookie vocal duo B.O.Y has unveiled the first trailer film for their upcoming title track "My Angel", hinting at a dramatic search to find each other.

B.O.Y will be promoting with not one but two title track from their 1st mini album, 'Phase One: You' - "My Angel" and "Clock Hand". In their latest trailer film for "My Angel", B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin seem to be existing in a different time and space from each other. The trailer ends just moments before their encounter after the long search.

Look forward to B.O.Y's full 1st mini album release, coming this January 7 at 6 PM KST.

