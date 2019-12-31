AOA's Seolhyun is a picture-perfect angel in newest Instagram update

AOA’s Seolhyun is the picture-perfect example of an angel in her latest Instagram post.

The star uploaded some beautiful pictures of her on December 31st with the caption: “I’m buying eyes that did not see that.” Contrary to the caption, Seolhyun is seen looking like an angel wearing an all-white ensemble and a beautiful white dress that accentuates her innocent look and glowing skin.

Fans have been commenting asking:

“Are you an angel.”

“The visuals in this are amazing.’

“She’s so gorgeous.”





Meanwhile, AOA performed at the 2019 MBC Music Festival on December 31st.