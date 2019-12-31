4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

AOA's Seolhyun is a picture-perfect angel in newest Instagram update

AOA’s Seolhyun is the picture-perfect example of an angel in her latest Instagram post.

The star uploaded some beautiful pictures of her on December 31st with the caption: “I’m buying eyes that did not see that.” Contrary to the caption, Seolhyun is seen looking like an angel wearing an all-white ensemble and a beautiful white dress that accentuates her innocent look and glowing skin.

Fans have been commenting asking:

“Are you an angel.”

“The visuals in this are amazing.’

“She’s so gorgeous.”


Meanwhile, AOA performed at the 2019 MBC Music Festival on December 31st.

View this post on Instagram

안본 눈 삽니다

A post shared by 김설현 (@sh_9513) on

