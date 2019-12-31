Kang Ha Neul reveals that he was hoping to receive the best couple award with Gong Hyo Jin

'When the Camelia Blooms' star Kang Ha Neul stated that he's always wanted to win the best couple award with Gong Hyo Jin.

The actor finally won the award at the '2019 KBS Drama Awards' where he thanked everyone for coming despite the cold weather. He stated: "This year, I discharged from the military and got to be in 'When the Camelia Blooms'.I am thankful for all the love the drama received. This tuxedo is really uncomfortable but I'm still grateful. Gong Hyo Jin was so pretty as Dong Baek in the drama and I'm curious how beautiful she will become today."

When asked about awards that he wanted to win, Kang Ha Neul stated: "I really want to win the best couple award. I feel like I'll be so happy if that happens."

Fortunately, his wish came true as he was awarded the 'Best Couple' award with Gong Hyo Jin.



