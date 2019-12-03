11

AOA's Seolhyun and her family touch fans' hearts by surprising them with gifts

AOA's Seolhyun touched fans' hearts by preparing gifts for them with her family.

On December 1st, Seolhyun posted short videos and photos on her Instagram story. In the videos, she and her family are seen busily making food in a cafe.

Seolhyun made 100 sandwiches and cups of coffee with her family since 4 am. She prepared a gift for fans who came to visit the group's pre-recording stage that took place earlier in the day. The stories include the caption: "Sandwiches prepared by loving family members" and "I feel fulfilled making gifts for my fans."


AOA recently released their sixth mini-album 'New Moon' on the 26th of last month and is currently promoting their newest title track "Come See Me"

She has a nice heart.




