After School's Kahi sends a warm Christmas and birthday update to fans

Kahi has updated her fans with a warm Christmas and birthday shot. Kahi was born on December 25, 1980, and every year on Christmas, she gets to celebrate both the holiday and her birthday.

The star reached trending news heights when she revealed a snippet of her persona life via Instagram on December 26th. The caption reads: "20191225 Happy Birthday to Kahi and Jesus. Thank you everyone and I love you ♥ #kahi_bali".

The adorable picture shows Kahi's children and husband spending a warm time together as they try to take a picture. This heartwarming picture had fans commenting:

"Hope you had a great time!"

"Happy Birthday Kahi!"

"What a beautiful family."

We wish Kahi a happy birthday!