A-Pink's Na-Eun has fans captivated by her beauty after she uploaded a recent Instagram post on the 26th.

The star is seen wearing an attractive and sexy tracksuit. She posted multiple cuts of her smiling as she posed for the camera.

Fans have been raving over her beauty, stating:

"Son Na-Eun is soooo pretty."

'Na Eun ah you are so pretty."

"Gorgeous."





What do you think of Na-Eun's outfit?