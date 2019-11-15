6

X1 ultimately cancel their appearance at the '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat'

On November 15, Mnet released an official statement to the press confirming that project group X1 has ultimately decided to cancel their appearance at the 'V Live Awards V Heartbeat'. 

Mnet wrote, "Hello, this is Mnet. We would like to sincerely apologize for all of the concerns that our programs have caused. After carefully considering the response of the public and the media in light of current events, X1 have ultimately decided not to attend the '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat', set to take place on November 16. Furthermore, the group does not have any more schedules planned as of now. We want to once again sincerely apologize for failing to keep our end of the promise for this event, toward the fans who were waiting for X1, as well as the staff members of 'V Live'."

The '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat' is set to take place this November 16 at 6 PM KST at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, airing live.

Nicole33591,252 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

MNET and these companies really ruined these kids. I hope this doesn’t follow them around forever but I’m afraid it’s going to.

guest_baby-943 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

MNET is the worse! no wonder YG and SM boycotted them 2 yrs in a row. no one should watch MAMA this year as they just gonna give out charity awards to whoever they want. regardless of quality music, who deserves it, or voting.

