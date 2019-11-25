232

42

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

T.O.P shares final texts exchanged with Goo Hara; remembers her as passionate about her work

AKP STAFF

T.O.P took to his personal Instagram to express his condolences over Goo Hara's sudden passing.

On November 25 KST, he posted a screen capture of text messages he exchanged with Hara, with the last message he received from her being from November 5.

"Oppa, this was late, but happy birthday," she wrote, adding a cheerful emoticon. However, T.O.P never responded.

He wrote a caption across the screen capture that reads: "Your final message was a happy birthday message I did not respond to. I am really sorry, Hara. Rest in peace in a good place."

Previously, she had also sent him a link to the music video for her most recent single "Midnight Queen."


"Oppa, have you seen this? Please, please watch it," she wrote.

The caption over this screen capture read: "In her prime, she had a lot of dreams, and her heart, which was full of passion for her work and music, was tender. She was a kind kid, Hara."

Meanwhile, Goo Hara had been a long-time friend of the BIGBANG members.

Check out T.O.P's posts below.

  1. T.O.P
  2. Hara
83 200,239 Share 85% Upvoted

120

deadbysociaty160 pts 1 day ago 16
1 day ago

Lesson learn. its only took 2minutes to read and replay someone mgs. its may not important to you, but it maybe important to the person on the other side. im not speak hate or shady to TOP.

it just lesson for all of us.

Share

16 more replies

69

tristanah1,038 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

T.O.P. lost many dear friends this way, I hope he finds strength and support in these hard moments from those close to him.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Limitless
Limitless release MV teaser for 'Wish Wish'
7 minutes ago   0   74
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
13 hours ago   6   86,964

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Hangul Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
ARMY Def Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Sad Clown Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Vote Jungkook Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Long Flight Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Mainstream Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND