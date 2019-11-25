T.O.P shares final texts exchanged with Goo Hara; remembers her as passionate about her work

T.O.P took to his personal Instagram to express his condolences over Goo Hara's sudden passing.



On November 25 KST, he posted a screen capture of text messages he exchanged with Hara, with the last message he received from her being from November 5.



"Oppa, this was late, but happy birthday," she wrote, adding a cheerful emoticon. However, T.O.P never responded.



He wrote a caption across the screen capture that reads: "Your final message was a happy birthday message I did not respond to. I am really sorry, Hara. Rest in peace in a good place."

Previously, she had also sent him a link to the music video for her most recent single "Midnight Queen."





"Oppa, have you seen this? Please, please watch it," she wrote.

The caption over this screen capture read: "In her prime, she had a lot of dreams, and her heart, which was full of passion for her work and music, was tender. She was a kind kid, Hara."



Meanwhile, Goo Hara had been a long-time friend of the BIGBANG members.

Check out T.O.P's posts below.