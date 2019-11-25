EXO cancels press showcase for 'Obsession' comeback scheduled for this week

EXO has cancelled the press event for the release of their sixth album 'Obsession.' The event was originally scheduled for November 27 at 11 AM KST.





A source from SM Entertainment announced the cancellation on the evening of November 25, adding that the decision was made out of respect for Goo Hara's sudden passing.





"We express our deep condolences regarding this tragic news, and we pray for the memory of the deceased," the agency added.





This news comes less than a day after EXO announced that they would be adjusting their teaser schedule for the comeback.

