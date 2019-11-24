T.O.P celebrates great-grandfather's painting selling for over $13 million USD, setting new record for Korean artists

T.O.P recently shared good news regarding a recent art auction involving his great-grandfather Kim Hwan Ki's work.
On November 24 KST, the idol took to his personal Instagram account to write: "I'm so proud of my great-grandfather, whose masterpiece has set another world record tonight. A true artist who bridged between modernism and contemporary art! His new world record that he broke again! #anotherworldrecord #15.5bil #13mil #mygreatgrandfather #koreanlegend #kimhwanki."
The post included a short video from Christie's auction house's Asian social media account, which went over not only a bit about Kim Hwan Ki's art personality, but also introduced his painting 'Universe,' which sold during a Christie's auction in Hong Kong for over $13.2 million USD.
'Universe' is a 254 cm x 254 cm (roughly 8 foot x 8 foot) two-panel painting, easily the artist's largest work. It is comprised of a series of blue dots ranging in hue, with no two dots being exactly the same. The painting is the first by a Korean painter to be sold for over 10 billion won (roughly $8.5 million USD).
In response to this exciting news, T.O.P's Instagram followers left comments such as: "Wow, a true masterpiece! It's beautiful!," "Wow, art really runs in your blood," "Congratulations!," and "'Universe' is pretty. Kim Hwan Ki painter created really beautiful pieces."
Check out T.O.P's Instagram post below!
