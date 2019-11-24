Newkidd reveals individual 'Come' concept photos for member Yunmin

Rookie boy group Newkidd is only a few days away from the release of their 2nd single album, 'Come'!

On November 24 KST, the group continued the countdown until the new release with an individual concept photo set for member Yunmin. In the images, he poses with a confident cool, dressed in a romantic frilled white blouse with an oversized-fit suit.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to Newkidd's full single album release when it drops this week on November 28 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images of Yunmin below!