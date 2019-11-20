Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_cur2lhnu4rujsvgnolr1be8k35, O_RDWR) failed: No space left on device (28) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Lee Dong Wook's new long hair draws mixed reactions from netizens | allkpop

Lee Dong Wook's new long hair draws mixed reactions from netizens

Lee Dong Wook has been seen sporting a completely new look!

The handsome actor is now sporting long locks in his newest pictorial for GQ Korea as one of the '2019 Men of the Year'. However, netizens have been displaying conflicting opinions regarding his new look saying:

"Don't do it.... ):"

"Besides Won Bin I've never seen any actor look good with long hair."

"LOL what is this. I was sad but I laughed seeing this." 

"What's wrong with everyone? It looks great." 

"He looks like a handsome foreign model. I don't understand what's wrong?"

"He's starting to resemble Johnny Depp."

"Well I think he's starting to resemble Lee Kuk Joo."

What do you think of Lee Dong Wook's new look? Check out the pictures below.

LittleSukie1,079 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I can't get over the messy fonts on the first photo. If I didn't look closer I could swear they missed the "o" in men OF the year.

He is a catch with short hair,long hair,no hair you name it.

caratcake46 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow, I love it!

