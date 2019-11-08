10

2

Posted by germainej

Rapper Jessi to guest as babysitter for 'Trio’s Childcare Challenge'

Rapper Jessi will be featuring as a guest babysitter on 'Trio’s Childcare Challenge'.

During filming for the upcoming episode of KBS's 'Trio's Childcare Challenge', moms Kim Ji SunKim Ga YeonKim Mi Ryeo, and Jung Ju Ri were worried when they saw Jessi and Seo Jang Hoon were the featured babysitters. They commented, "You chose wrong," and "This is unexpected."

However, Jessi proved them wrong when they saw how gentle she was with the kids, and she showed a different side than her charismatic onstage presence. The rapper spoke to the kids in both English and Korean, and she later revealed she was a babysitter for 3 years while she was living in the United States.  

This episode of 'Trio's Childcare Challenge' is airing on November 9 KST.

