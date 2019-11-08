ONE takes a run in 'Stone' video teaser

ONE has revealed his video teaser for "Stone"!
In the teaser below, ONE takes a run and ends up in a room full of posters, and fans also get a snippet of his vocal line for the rock track. "Stone is just one song from his upcoming album 'PRVT01', which drops on November 11 KST.
Check out ONE's teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
