1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

ONE takes a run in 'Stone' video teaser

AKP STAFF

ONE has revealed his video teaser for "Stone"!

In the teaser below, ONE takes a run and ends up in a room full of posters, and fans also get a snippet of his vocal line for the rock track. "Stone is just one song from his upcoming album 'PRVT01', which drops on November 11 KST.

Check out ONE's teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

View this post on Instagram

Stone PRVT01 11/11 6pm KST @whylonewolf

A post shared by PRVT (@privateonlyofficial) on

  1. ONE
  2. STONE
0 259 Share 100% Upvoted
ONE
ONE takes a run in 'Stone' video teaser
12 minutes ago   0   252
BTS
BTS sells nearly 7 million albums in 2019
19 hours ago   15   8,558

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND