Park Kyung apologizes, says he didn't mean to libel specific artists

Park Kyung apologized for calling out chart manipulation.

Earlier today, he'd called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwan In Wook.

His label KQ Entertainment issued an apology in his stead, writing, "Hello, this is KQ Entertainment. We are apologizing to the artists who have been mentioned by name in Park Kyung's tweets earlier today. He had no intention to defame any specific people, and was just talking about the current state of music charts. We ask for the forgiveness for disturbing the relevant parties with his direct and rough words. His statements were unfounded through rumors that are currently widespread. He just tweeted his personal feelings, but we apologize once again by disturbing certain parties by detailing specific names, and ask for your forgiveness. Thank you."