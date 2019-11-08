6

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon reveals the 'Pink sausage duo' got together again recently in new Instagram post!

AKP STAFF

On November 7, singer/actor Park Ji Hoon delighted fans by revealing that Wanna One's official 'Pink sausage duo' recently got together again!

Park Ji Hoon's most recent Instagram post showed photos of a hot plate of grilled steak and vegetables, just cooked, as the star wrote, "The food that Woo Jin cooked for me. I will eat it graciously~~~"

As many of you know, Wanna One's 'Pink sausage duo' consists of members Park Ji Hoon and Park Woo Jin, who are both 1999-liners and very close friends. Who would love to taste AB6IX/Wanna One member Park Woo Jin's cooking?
 

  1. Park Ji Hoon
  2. Park Woo Jin
0 2,398 Share 100% Upvoted
CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
21 hours ago   116   90,118
BTS
BTS sells nearly 7 million albums in 2019
13 hours ago   15   7,642

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND