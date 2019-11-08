Park Ji Hoon reveals the 'Pink sausage duo' got together again recently in new Instagram post!

On November 7, singer/actor Park Ji Hoon delighted fans by revealing that Wanna One's official 'Pink sausage duo' recently got together again!



Park Ji Hoon's most recent Instagram post showed photos of a hot plate of grilled steak and vegetables, just cooked, as the star wrote, "The food that Woo Jin cooked for me. I will eat it graciously~~~"

As many of you know, Wanna One's 'Pink sausage duo' consists of members Park Ji Hoon and Park Woo Jin, who are both 1999-liners and very close friends. Who would love to taste AB6IX/Wanna One member Park Woo Jin's cooking?

