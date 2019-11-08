Visit the first script reading set of 'Crash Landing on You' with Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye & more!

tvN's brand new Sat-Sun drama series 'Crash Landing on You' has released a making film from the cast and crew's very first script reading session, full of laughter!

First, the script reading making film walks you through all of the main characters of 'Crash Landing on You' including Hyun Bin as the perfectionist, North American soldier, Lee Jung Hyuk; Son Ye Jin as the beautiful heiress from the South named Yoon Se Ri; Seo Ji Hye as Lee Jung Hyuk's fiancé Seo Dan; and finally, Kim Jung Hyun as a mysterious, young con man, Goo Seung Joon.

Having wrapped up a successful first script reading with tons of funny, witty lines, the cast members promise a hilarious romantic comedy to end 2019 in 'Crash Landing on You', set to premiere this December 14 at 9 PM KST on tvN! Will you be watching the drama?