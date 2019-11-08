3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Noel member Lee Sang Gon and actress Yeon Song Ha to tie the knot next year

AKP STAFF

On November 8, vocal quartet Noel's label C-Jes Entertainment released an official statement, delivering the happy news of member Lee Sang Gon's marriage!

C-Jes stated, "Noel member Lee Sang Gon will be getting married to actress Yeon Song Ha on March 14, 2020. They have recently promised to spend forever together, and are carefully preparing for their upcoming marriage. Due to the fact that Noel recently released their comeback single and plan to carry out various promotional activities, we will notify you all of more specific details regarding the wedding when the ceremony gets closer, next year. We ask for your cheers and congratulations toward the couple."

Congratulations to the soon-to-be groom and bride!

  1. Noel
0 1,006 Share 100% Upvoted
CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
21 hours ago   116   90,118
BTS
BTS sells nearly 7 million albums in 2019
13 hours ago   15   7,642

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND