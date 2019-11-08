Noel member Lee Sang Gon and actress Yeon Song Ha to tie the knot next year

On November 8, vocal quartet Noel's label C-Jes Entertainment released an official statement, delivering the happy news of member Lee Sang Gon's marriage!

C-Jes stated, "Noel member Lee Sang Gon will be getting married to actress Yeon Song Ha on March 14, 2020. They have recently promised to spend forever together, and are carefully preparing for their upcoming marriage. Due to the fact that Noel recently released their comeback single and plan to carry out various promotional activities, we will notify you all of more specific details regarding the wedding when the ceremony gets closer, next year. We ask for your cheers and congratulations toward the couple."

Congratulations to the soon-to-be groom and bride!

