Netizens react and speculate to new reports of vote rigging on 'Produce 101' seasons 1 & 2 + call for members and labels who participated to be revealed

Netizens are furious after new reports revealed that seasons 1 and 2 of the 'Produce 101' series were partially manipulated.

The huge scandal has caused many to call for Mnet to take action, and netizens have been commenting furiously about what they think should be done to resolve the scandal.

Comments include:

"Reveal the labels and trainees who participated in manipulation. Don't make innocent trainees who worked hard to debut suffer. Reveal the real results."

"They should have a legendary trash reveal broadcast showing all the trainees and labels who knew about this."

"I don't know how Kang Daniel got to number 1. It was a mystery to me."

"I knew this when 4th place NU'EST member Jonghyun was eliminated."

"Ban Wanna One members from broadcasting."

"No wonder. Kang Daniel was suspicious."

"LOL how are you going to be responsible for the voting costs?"



