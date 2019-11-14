23

Netizens react and speculate to new reports of vote rigging on 'Produce 101' seasons 1 & 2 + call for members and labels who participated to be revealed

Netizens are furious after new reports revealed that seasons 1 and 2 of the 'Produce 101' series were partially manipulated.

The huge scandal has caused many to call for Mnet to take action, and netizens have been commenting furiously about what they think should be done to resolve the scandal.

Comments include: 

"Reveal the labels and trainees who participated in manipulation. Don't make innocent trainees who worked hard to debut suffer. Reveal the real results."

"They should have a legendary trash reveal broadcast showing all the trainees and labels who knew about this."

"I don't know how Kang Daniel got to number 1. It was a mystery to me."

"I knew this when 4th place NU'EST member Jonghyun was eliminated." 
"Ban Wanna One members from broadcasting."

"No wonder. Kang Daniel was suspicious."

"LOL how are you going to be responsible for the voting costs?"

What do you think of this situation? 

Nicole_Cervantes296 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

I kind of can’t wait for this scandal to die down. It’s too easy for the real villains to make scapegoats out of the contestants.

Kirsty_Louise8,587 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Exposing the trainees who made it in to the groups through rigging runs a huge risk of unrelenting backlash. At the same time, it's hard to look passed the fact hundreds of trainees lost a chance to debut because some had their companies buying their way in. Genuinely talented and deserving people lost a chance, a chance they may never get again and for that reason I think the real vote results need to be released. Not just for the viewers who paid to vote but for the trainees. I think they at least deserve the truth.

I know my opinion may not be popular because of the success and devotion some have gained through Produce. But what's right is right, KPop is unbelievably cutthroat as it is without bullshit like this on top of it.

