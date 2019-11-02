Netizens adore GFriend's Eunha's reaction at her sister's wedding. A Twitter user posted a short clip of Eunha crying as soon as she starts to speak at her sister's wedding on November 2. Eunha says "Hello, this is GFriend. For your new start today, we are going to sing Me Gustas Tu" while crying.

All of the GFriend members happen to be the youngest in their family, so the members understanding and soothing Eunha brought netizens to go all over this cute and wholesome interactions.

Check out the thread below and congratulations to the newlyweds!