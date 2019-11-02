14

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU's label Kakao M calls cops on a fan who live streamed audio of IU's concert and sues him for copyright infringement

IU's label called cops on a fan who live-streamed audio of IU's tour concert 'LOVE, POEM' on November 2. IU held the first concert of her tour on November 2 at Women's University Universiade Gymnasium in Kwangju.

During the concert, the securities caught a fan who was live-streaming during the concert. He was immediately removed from the arena and was transported to the nearest police station. Later on the community website, the said fan posted that he had to write a statement as the insiders sued him.

Netizens are split on the response of the label. Some comments say he deserved it while others say this was too draconian. 

What do you think?

 

LuluM493 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Hard to say. It is something that is done a lot but doesn't make it right

iseeu96 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I actually feel bad for the fan. They can just ban him from future events instead.

