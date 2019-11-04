Nam Tae Hyun announces the end of his label 'The South' + states that South Club has signed to a label

South Club's Nam Tae Hyun surprised fans with an announcement today.

The message was posted on his Instagram and reads as follows:

"Hello. This is South Club's Nam Tae Hyun.





First, I apologize for the delay of our 5 song EP.





Our band found a label and the label I was running called 'The South' has been dissolved. Although 3 years is a short time, I learned a lot about running a company and sometimes I struggled due to some systems. However, I am glad that a new family has formed and that a systematic way and employees will be helping us focus on our music, which makes me happy.





The 5 songs that were planned to be released is postponed after a long discussion with the label. We will be greeting the public with brighter songs and a single album first. We will continue to prune ourselves and find you with good songs. I wanted to let you know first before another announcement was made. Thank you for trusting and waiting for my lacking self and thank you for loving me.





From,

Nam Tae Hyun."





Congratulations to Nam Tae Hyun!

