Lee Hi celebrates her 7th anniversary + reveals handwritten letter to fans

Lee Hi is celebrating her 7th anniversary since debut. Can you believe it's already been 7 years? Time sure flies.

She uploaded a sweet post on her personal Instagram on November 4th along with a long handwritten letter expressing her gratitude to her fans.

The letter reads as follows:

"Hello everyone. This is Hi!

Today’s letter is about my 7th anniversary! Time flies. It doesn’t feel real to me right now. I can’t believe that it’s been seven years already hahaha. First of all, I thank my fans who have traveled this journey with me. I can’t express the emotions I am feeling. There were many days in between that first day till now. That’s why we remember them as precious memories now, right?

I will become a Hi that can repay you for staying by my side and trusting, waiting, and cheering me on. I just thought of it but three years from now it’ll be the 10th anniversary! If I can fill that time well, I hope that I can celebrate a special anniversary with fans on that day. I'm looking forward to it so please stay with me until then!"





P.S. You haven’t forgotten our 100-year promise, right?





From a loving and clingy Hi."

Congratulations to Lee Hi!