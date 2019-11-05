4

Posted by germainej

MONSTA X move on as 6 after Wonho's departure

MONSTA X are moving on as 6 after Wonho's departure.

On November 5, fans noted the 6 members of MONSTA X, ShownuMinhyukKihyunHyungwonJooheon, and I.M, in a photo for SBS MTV's 'The Show'. The music show tweeted, "Without fail, they'll be ringing 'The Show's heart today again. Amazing MONSTA X... 'The Show' won't say too much. We just love them."   

In response, fans have been showing their love by tweeting their support for the members and leader Shownu, who's been caught up in rumors about an affair and naked photos

As previously reported, Wonho left the group following his recent controversies involving his alleged debt to Jung Da Eun and alleged run-in with the law in his youth. 

Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X. 

myouuu26 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

This will be their 4th apperance as a 6-member group. How is that new? I wished Staship would let them skip those smaller music programs or cut on promotin period.

Aga_C1,104 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

wow, they look so happy -_-

