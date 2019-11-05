MONSTA X move on as 6 after Wonho's departure

MONSTA X are moving on as 6 after Wonho's departure.



On November 5, fans noted the 6 members of MONSTA X, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M, in a photo for SBS MTV's 'The Show'. The music show tweeted, "Without fail, they'll be ringing 'The Show's heart today again. Amazing MONSTA X... 'The Show' won't say too much. We just love them."



In response, fans have been showing their love by tweeting their support for the members and leader Shownu, who's been caught up in rumors about an affair and naked photos.



As previously reported, Wonho left the group following his recent controversies involving his alleged debt to Jung Da Eun and alleged run-in with the law in his youth.



Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X.





몬스타엑스는 영어 못할 게 분명해,,, 오늘도 ‘영문’없이 멋있거든 😭😭,,,이번에도 어김없이 더쇼 맘에 종을 울리는 울 어메이”징” 몬스타엑스...더쇼 긴 말 안 할게요 그저 4..ㄹr...ㅇ ㅎri 요,,,♥️#MONSTA_X #FOLLOW #THESHOW @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/QQmF6SJiNe — THE SHOW (@sbsmtvtheshow) November 5, 2019