HyunA reveals she and Dawn got competitive while preparing for their solo promotions

On November 5, K-Pop's representative sexy female star HyunA and rising rookie solo artist Dawn (formerly E'Dawn) held a joint showcase in light of HyunA's comeback and Dawn's debut!



During their joint showcase, HyunA recalled a meeting she and Dawn held with their label's CEO, Psy. She shared, "No one backed down and looked into one another's eyes intensely. It was tacit knowledge. One would go, 'I'll be first', and the other would go, 'I want to hurry up and promote too'. Psy would go, 'Neither is willing to back down? Then what if you both promoted at the same time?'. That was how it gradually got started."

HyunA then unveiled that while they worked openly and comfortably, there was still competition. "There was competition over who would film their MV first, and who would have a particular director. It was a fiery competition. I personally didn't think of us as competing, but Dawn kept referring to me as his rival," HyunA said.

