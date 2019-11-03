40

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Starship Entertainment claims private photos of MONSTA X's Shownu were 'manipulated'; to take legal action against distributors

Starship Entertainment has put out an official statement regarding a set of private photos allegedly of MONSTA X's Shownu, claiming that they are 'manipulated images' and adding that they will be taking legal action in response.

"Illegally manipulated images relating to Shownu are currently being distributed online and through social media," the agency stated. They then added that they would be reporting both the first person who distributed the images and others who helped to spread them to the police, citing the distribution of the images as a form of "sexual violence" and "human rights violation" that goes against the Act on Information and Communications Network.

Meanwhile, one netizen shared private images of a man said to be Shownu through their personal social media account early on November 3 KST. In the images, the man is semi-naked and passed out in bed, unaware of photos being taken of him.

ratmonster2,727 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is sick and disgusting. The amount of people I have seen joking about it and asking for the pictures is just... on another level of GROSS. Since when did sexual harassment and violations of someone’s privacy like this become a joke? Is it because it’s a male idol? cause if it was a female idol I get the feeling yall would be outraged. I feel so bad for shownu, he doesn’t deserve this.

Kirsty_Louise8,100 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

When are Monsta X gonna catch a break?! People really love to kick others while they are down. I'm glad Starship isn't standing for this bullshit.

