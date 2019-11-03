Starship Entertainment claims private photos of MONSTA X's Shownu were 'manipulated'; to take legal action against distributors

Starship Entertainment has put out an official statement regarding a set of private photos allegedly of MONSTA X's Shownu, claiming that they are 'manipulated images' and adding that they will be taking legal action in response.



"Illegally manipulated images relating to Shownu are currently being distributed online and through social media," the agency stated. They then added that they would be reporting both the first person who distributed the images and others who helped to spread them to the police, citing the distribution of the images as a form of "sexual violence" and "human rights violation" that goes against the Act on Information and Communications Network.



Meanwhile, one netizen shared private images of a man said to be Shownu through their personal social media account early on November 3 KST. In the images, the man is semi-naked and passed out in bed, unaware of photos being taken of him.