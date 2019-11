Minzy surprised fans with a gorgeous video of her in a wedding dress.

The star posted a cute video in which she twirls and poses for the camera cutely, showing off her charm.

Netizens have been commenting on her beauty, stating:

"Our Minzy is so pretty."

"The dress suits her very well. Hope she is happy when she gets married."

"I hope everything goes well for you."

What do you think?