Minhwan realizes that he has to consistently cut 8 set of nails after he has twins

AKP STAFF

F.T Island's Minhwan is definitely feeling some pressure about having twins, and he vented his feelings to announcer Kim Hyun Wook, who is also the father of twins. 

On the November 13 episode of 'Mr. House Husband,' both Minhwan and Yulhee visited the announcer's house where he gave them child-rearing tips. Minhwan expressed his feeling of being overwhelmed, stating that he realized that he would be cutting eight set of nails after the twins are born. Kim Hyun Wook stated that raising twins "wasn't two times harder but three times." 

However, it seemed like Minhwan and Yulhee received good advice and are excited for the arrival of their twins in the near future!

