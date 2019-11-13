TXT's Yeonjun proves his nickname of 'Big Hit's legendary trainee'

TXT's Yeonjun has proven that he's indeed worthy of his title "Big Hit's Legendary Trainee".

The popular rookie idol has gained more popularity after a recent internet forum post showcased his amazing performance talents.

The compilation also included the fact that Yeonjun always received first place in dance, vocal, and rap at the monthly auditions during his four years as a trainee, which was revealed on an episode of 'Idol School'. The post includes a compilation of his dancing and singing performances, further solidifying his incredible talent and skill.

빅히트 전설의 연습생 최연준 랩핑 pic.twitter.com/ypEee53Jdi — 오물조물 (@TXT_sarangdan) November 12, 2019

Netizens have been commenting on Yeonjun's title and his skills, stating:

"My visual preference goes towards other members but it's undeniable that he has performance skills. I just end up watching him."

"He's so good looking."

"He stands out on stage, definitely."

"He really does well. A lot of charm."

What do you think?

